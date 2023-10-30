Automotive Sunroof Market To Reach USD 18.3 Billion By 2032, Says Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Automotive Sunroof Market size was valued at USD 7.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at CAGR 8.9% and reach USD 18.3 Billion by 2032.

The introduction of automotive solar sunroofs with photovoltaic cells can recharge car batteries. An added benefit of such sunroofs is adding more value to the car interior and features. With Google Voice, Amazon Alexa, and Apple car play installed in cars, the sunroofs can be opened without voice command, thus helping to open the sunroofs without touch. This added feature of the sunroofs helps to increase the overall sales of the cars.

The sunroofs which are installed or come as stock in low-segment vehicles are mostly fixed and non-retractable. If the companies give the retractable and movable sunroofs in their vehicles, the cost of the vehicle increases, which hampers the market share for the vehicles. Additionally, the automotive sunroof installed by unauthorized service centers and garages may face quality issues like leakage during the rainy season or a gap between the top panel and the sunroof.

The integration of voice commands to open the sunroof by companies like MG in their vehicles has pushed the market for automotive sunroofs and enabled the voice feature in them. The rain detection sensors installed on the vehicle's roof enable the alert and display it on MID thus prompting them to close the roof when they detect rain.

Companies like Webasto have received support from the Chinese government for a new roof plant and battery center in Jiaxing (China). With the constant support from various governments across the globe, this will create opportunities for the global automotive sunroof market. Growing solar sunroof penetration in EVs and rising vehicle sales globally are expected to provide the market with abundant technology development opportunities in the global automotive sunroof industry in the upcoming projected period. Along with solar sunroofs, electric vehicles can utilize the energy harvested from the solar sunroof to power some of the vehicle's features.

Segmentation Overview:

The global automotive sunroof market has been segmented into material, product, vehicle type, and region. The glass sunroof dominates the overall segment as the glass sunroofs make the cabin more airy and ventilated. By region, Asia Pacific dominates the overall market for automotive sunroofs. The overall market domination is due to the growing demand for luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles. The various initiatives by the government and the easiness of trade make Asia Pacific the dominating region in the following years.

Automotive Sunroof Market Report Highlights:

The global automotive sunroof market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 8.9% by 2032.

Technological advancements in the passenger car segment and the popularity of sunroofs are expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Passenger cars (premium & ultra-luxury) dominate the overall market due to the availability of different choices of consumers, and the ready availability of after-market installation services.

The panoramic sunroof leads the overall market. It also reduces significant weight in the car by approximately 10% and helps in better aesthetics and improved mileage efficiency, which is the main feature for the product to lead the market.

Some prominent players in the automotive sunroof market report include Aisin Corporation, BOS Group, CIE Automotive, Valmet Automotive, Inalfa Roof Systems, Inteva Products, Johnan Manufacturing, Magna International Inc., Webasto Group, and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In 2023, Tata Motors, a leading automotive manufacturer partnered with Amazon to introduce Alexa in its top variants. With these additional features, it allows the driver to access the vehicle through voice commands while still paying attention to the road.

In a recent publication, STMicroelectronics revealed about its automotive PMIC features that simplifies the car body controller designs.

Automotive Sunroof Market Segmentation:

By Material: Glass, fabric

By Product: Popup, inbuilt, tilt & slide, top mount, panoramic, folding, spoiler.

By Vehicle Type: Passenger cars, LCV(Light Commercial Vehicles), electric vehicles.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

