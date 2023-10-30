Global Power Semiconductors Market Size To Reach USD 59.92 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Power semiconductors are essential components in numerous high-tech industries and specialized applications, ranging from electrical and electronics to aerospace, solar energy, optics, and communications. Their importance has surged in recent years, especially in the automotive sector, driven by the rising popularity of electric vehicles and the expanding requirements for sensors, power systems, and infotainment systems.

To meet the escalating demand for electric vehicles, manufacturers are increasingly relying on power semiconductors known for their high voltage, temperature, and current capabilities. Infineon Technologies, a prominent semiconductor manufacturer, is expanding its cooperation with silicon carbide (SiC) suppliers to secure a significant share of projected demand over the next decade. The demand for SiC materials is primarily driven by the automotive industry.

However, the market faces challenges, including high production costs and technological complexity. The complex manufacturing process requires advanced technology, specialized equipment, and skilled labor, which leads to increased production costs. Stringent quality control measures further escalate expenses. Manufacturing errors and a shortage of skilled experts can disrupt production, affecting the market's competitiveness.

The market's product segment highlights the significant growth of silicon carbide semiconductors due to their increasing demand in electronics, automotive, and aerospace applications. Silicon carbide semiconductors offer exceptional hardness, thermal conductivity, low thermal expansion, and resistance to physical and thermal stress, making them ideal for electronic systems.

In terms of components, the discrete power semiconductor segment dominated the market in 2022, driven by their use in digital devices like smartphones and tablets. Discrete power semiconductors enhance efficiency and reliability and are suitable for operation in harsh environments, catering to industries where even slight impurities can impact performance.

The application segment reveals that home appliances accounted for a large revenue share in 2022 due to the rising demand for energy-efficient consumer electronics. Power semiconductors facilitate power consumption and reduce energy waste, ensuring the longevity and performance of appliances. Their corrosion resistance makes them ideal for converting Alternating Current (AC) to Direct Current (DC) power.

In terms of end-use, the automotive sector is expected to experience rapid revenue growth, driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles, plug-in vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles. The advent of drive-by-wire technology has boosted the role of electrical components in vehicles, leading to reduced vehicle weight, improved fuel efficiency, and lower emissions.

Regionally, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022, mainly due to the proliferation of chip start-ups in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. China is the world's largest consumer of power semiconductors, and it has witnessed substantial growth in its semiconductor industry.

North America is also poised for fast revenue growth, driven by the demand for solar panels and electric vehicles. The U.S. and Canada have seen significant investment in semiconductor manufacturing, reflecting a rising trend in chip manufacturing incentives.

Europe, particularly the U.K., Germany, and France, is experiencing moderate revenue growth. Electric vehicle sales are on the rise in Europe, with electric cars accounting for over 20% of all cars sold. The EU's focus on the semiconductor industry as a key enabler of green and digital transitions is contributing to market growth.

Scope of Research