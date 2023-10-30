Global Oscillators Market: Projected US$ 11,442.9 Million By 2033 With 7.5% CAGR | FMI Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMI Logo

Rising demand for precise timing and synchronization drives the oscillators market, vital for IoT and high-speed data transmission.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global oscillators market is projected to experience a significant growth rate, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. According to a report from Future Market Insights (FMI), the oscillators market is expected to achieve a market value of US$ 11,442.9 million by 2033, a substantial increase from its valuation of US$ 5,536.2 million in 2023.Oscillators are utilized in a variety of electronic systems and applications to offer a stable and precise frequency reference. Clocks, radios, and computers are examples of these applications. Oscillators work on the resonant circuit principle, which provides a continuous oscillating signal when energy is injected into the circuit.Request Copy of Sample Report:There are several factors driving the demand for the oscillators industry. One of the key factors is the increasing demand for electronic devices and systems across various industries. The automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, and consumer electronics sector are all driving demand for highly accurate and stable frequency references.This demand is being fueled by the emergence of new technologies such as 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and autonomous vehicles. These technologies require highly precise timing signals.Another factor driving the demand for oscillators is the need for reliable and high-precision timing solutions in critical applications. It includes navigation, communication, and military systems. Oscillators play a critical role in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of these systems. These factors make oscillators essential components in these applications.Increasing demand for energy-efficient electronic devices and systems is also driving the demand for oscillators. Oscillators that consume less power are becoming increasingly important in portable devices, wearable technology, and other battery-powered applications. The development of low-power oscillators is therefore essential to meet the energy efficiency requirements of these applications.The demand for oscillators is being driven by the need for highly accurate, stable, and reliable frequency references in a wide range of applications across various industries. Increasing adoption of electronic devices and systems, the emergence of new technologies, and the need for reliable timing solutions are expected to augment demand. The demand for energy-efficient solutions is contributing to the growth of the oscillators market and will continue doing so over the forecast period.Key Takeaways:By product type, the temperature-compensated crystal oscillators segment is anticipated to account for the leading shares in 2033, at 24.7%.Based on industry, it is estimated that telecommunication is likely to soar at CAGR 8.9% during the forecast period.In terms of product type X industry, the telecommunications sector is crystal oscillators are estimated to rise at a CAGR of 10.7%.The United States is estimated to hold large shares in the oscillators industry, with it currently commanding 15.2% shares in 2023.India is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2033.“The oscillators market is a vital segment of the electronics industry, catering to the need for stable and precise timing and frequency control in a wide range of applications. It plays a critical role in ensuring accurate signal synchronization, which is essential for the proper functioning of electronic devices and systems, including telecommunications, consumer electronics, and automotive technologies. The market's growth is driven by the ever-increasing demand for reliable clock signals and frequency stability in these sectors.” opines Sudip Saha, managing director and MD at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.Competitive Landscape:Key players are focusing on developing innovative and technologically advanced products to stay ahead of the competition. They are also engaging in mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and market share.These companies are also investing in research and development to develop new applications and expand their market reach. This will help them to stay ahead of the competition and cater to emerging market demand.Major Players are:Microchip Technology Inc.Texas Instruments IncorporatedNXP Semiconductors N.V.Kyocera CorporationRakon LimitedSiTime CorporationVectron InternationalFor instance,In January 2021, Seiko Epson Corporation announced the development of a high-precision inertial measurement unit (IMU). It uses a proprietary quartz MEMS technology. This technology enables the IMU to achieve high-precision sensing with low power consumption. These properties make it suitable for use in a wide range of applications, including autonomous vehicles and drones.In December 2020, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. recently revealed the invention of a novel kind of MEMS oscillator for use in cars. This resonator is perfect for use in automotive applications. It includes advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving since it is extremely vibration- and shock-resistant and consumes less power.Seize the Opportunity – Buy Now:Key SegmentationBy Product Type:CrystalCrystal OscillatorMEMS-based OscillatorBy Industry:TelecommunicationAutomotiveConsumer ElectronicsAerospace and DefenseMedicalIndustrialOthersBy Product Type X Industry:CrystalCrystal OscillatorMEMS-based OscillatorBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEast AsiaSouth Asia & PacificWestern EuropeEastern EuropeCentral AsiaRussia & BelarusBalkan & BalticsMiddle East and AfricaHave a Look at Related Reports of Technology DomainThe crystal oscillator market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% exceeding US$ 5.7 billion by 2032.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube