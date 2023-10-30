DCMA Leader To Discuss Strategies For 2024 With Govconwire And Unanet In Fireside Chat

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DULLES, Va., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM

for government contractors (GovCons), will host a dialog with the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) about the future direction of the agency and their initiatives for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024. The virtual event is in conjunction with leading industry publication GovConWire and registration is complimentary.

The Defense Contract Management Agency is tasked with the vital responsibility of providing contract administration services for the Department of Defense. As contracting activity continues to increase across the federal ecosystem, the DCMA has become more important than ever before.

What: Fireside Chat with the DCMA

When: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023

Where:

Virtual event organized by Executive Mosaic LLC. Interested participants can register for the free event through GovConWire at

Who:

LTG David Bassett - Director, Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA)

Army Lt. Gen. David G. Bassett is the director of the Defense Contract Management Agency, headquartered at Fort Lee, Virginia. As the director, he leads a Department of Defense agency consisting of more than 12,000 civilians and military personnel who manage more than 300,000 contracts performed at more than 10,000 locations worldwide with a total value in excess of $5 trillion.

Kim Koster -

VP of Product Marketing, Unanet

Kim Koster is vice president of GovCon Strategy for Unanet. Koster has more than 34 years of experience in project management and accounting for government contractors. She has served in senior leadership positions at Unanet, ATK, Raytheon Missile Systems and JAVELIN Joint Venture She supports GovCons in their effort to streamline project management, accounting and other business processes. She recently co-wrote the GAUGE Report with Christine Williamson, senior partner of the Government Contracting Practice at CohnReznick.

