Global High Temperature Fibers Market To Reach $14.6 Billion By 2030, Fueled By Aramid Segment

Aramid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ceramic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

The High Temperature Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Kamenny Vek

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Morgan Thermal Ceramics

Royal Ten Cate NV

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Unifrax I LLC Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

