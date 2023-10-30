Biden gets involved in diplomatic discussions with China's Foreign Minister amid increased tensions

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic move, United States President Joe Biden held a crucial meeting with China's top diplomat, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on Friday, signaling a potential precursor to a face-to-face discussion with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the coming month. This high-level encounter at the White House represents the latest in a series of interactions between the two nations as they seek to navigate and stabilize an increasingly strained relationship, particularly against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel.



During the meeting, President Biden stressed the imperative for both the United States and China to prudently manage competition in their relationship while maintaining open channels of communication. He underscored the necessity for the two nations to collaborate in addressing global challenges. This exchange comes as a reciprocal gesture following a meeting between Xi Jinping and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June.



While Beijing has yet to confirm whether Xi will attend the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco next month, President Biden has expressed openness to a sideline meeting with the Chinese leader. The White House has disclosed that the United States and China have reached an agreement to "work toward" a meeting between the leaders, but further details regarding the location remain undisclosed.



Foreign Minister Wang Yi is currently in the midst of a three-day visit to Washington, where he has engaged in discussions with top United States officials. Notably, he held a second meeting with Secretary of State Blinken during his trip on Friday, indicating a commitment to sustained dialogue between the nations. Additionally, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also held discussions with Minister Wang, highlighting the multifaceted nature of the talks.



This diplomatic engagement underscores the complex and dynamic nature of the relationship between the United States and China, as both nations grapple with regional and global challenges. The outcome of these discussions holds significant implications for the trajectory of bilateral relations and their collaborative efforts on the world stage.



