Agencybloc Announces Expanded 2024 Annual Blocbuilder Conference, Keynote Speaker

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The fifth annual BlocBuilder conference will be hosted in Atlanta, Georgia, bringing together customers of the platform and industry experts.

- Erica Kiefer, Chief Growth Officer at AgencyBloc

CEDAR FALLS, IA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AgencyBloc , the #1 Agency Recommended management platform in the health, life, senior market and group benefits space, announced their 2024 annual client conference, BlocBuilder . The event will take place April 14-16, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia, and clients from all AgencyBloc solutions will be in attendance.

2024 marks the fifth year that AgencyBloc has hosted a client-focused conference. Based on customer and product feedback and expansion the event has evolved to include many new offerings.



The 2024 event will feature:

. An AgencyBloc certification course

. Dedicated success sessions with a Client Success Manager

. Sessions led by industry thought leaders

. New and future AgencyBloc solutions spotlights

. Extensive networking with AgencyBloc users and partners

. An exclusive Leadership Experience for growth minded agency leaders

“It has been amazing to see BlocBuilder grow over the past five years,” said Erica Kiefer, Chief Growth Officer at AgencyBloc.“The event started as a single day AgencyBloc user meetup with a handful of clients and is now a growing industry-relevant event with hundreds of attendees annually.”

Since its inception, the event has always focused on providing a high-value experience for AgencyBloc agency clients and partners. In addition to the numerous expansions in content and experiences, in 2024, AgencyBloc is honored to host the new National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) CEO, Jessica Brooks-Woods, as the opening day keynote speaker.

“AgencyBloc has been a strong and loyal partner for NABIP for many years now, and I'm excited to be able to return the value they bring by sharing insights with their clients at BlocBuilder,” said Brooks-Woods.“As a Premier Affinity Partner and sponsor of the NABIP Online Learning Institute, AgencyBloc continues to demonstrate their dedication to industry learning through this valuable event.”

For more information about registering to attend BlocBuilder 2024, visit .

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc, the #1 Agency Recommended Management Platform, supports life and health insurance agencies with a suite of industry-specific solutions and services, including Sales Enablement, Quoting, Client and Policy Management, Commissions Processing and more.

Amber Petkosek

AgencyBloc

+1 866-338-7075 ext. 246

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube