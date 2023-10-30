Rising Subscription Management Software Rebills Inc. Passes The Torch To New Owners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

The sale of Rebills Inc. was skillfully managed by WebsiteClosers, business brokerage firm recognized for its expertise in facilitating successful transactions

- Remy BelangerTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Website Closers , one of the world's biggest and most trusted business brokerage firms, is excited to announce new ownership for rising subscription management software Rebills Inc. The terms of the deal won't be disclosed for confidentiality purposes, but the asking price for the business was easily achieved.Launched just two years ago, Rebills set out to revolutionize the intricate landscape of subscription management, empowering e-commerce store owners to enhance revenue and profit by effortlessly transforming one-time buyers into loyal subscribers.Rebills Inc. rapidly amassed a diverse and substantial client base by offering a unique software solution tailored to its client's needs. Their commitment to user-friendliness and versatility made them a standout choice for e-commerce entrepreneurs looking to simplify subscription management."Rebills was born out of the recognition that the world of subscription management needed innovation," said one of the sellers, Jack Cregan. "We set out to create a software platform that would not just meet but exceed our client's expectations.”, added Daniel Harding, one of Rebills' previous owners.Will Harding, also one of Rebill's previous owners, said,“It's all about making the journey from one-time purchase to subscription seamless and hassle-free. What sets Rebills apart from its competitors is the introduction of an upgraded suite of offerings, enriched with an array of distinctive features. This includes comprehensive tools for customer subscription management, order processing, and mass fulfillment.”As a management software, Rebills provides a fully customizable checkout interface that seamlessly aligns with each client's brand identity. Automated integrations with industry leaders such as Google Analytics and popular social media platforms further elevate the software's utility, enabling clients to focus their valuable time on sales and growth.The sale of Rebills Inc. was skillfully managed by Website Closers, a renowned business brokerage firm recognized for its expertise in facilitating successful transactions. Remy Belanger and Dipen Mengar , the brokers instrumental in this sale, emphasized the significance of Rebills in the e-commerce landscape."Rebills has been a trailblazer in simplifying subscription management for e-commerce businesses," stated Remy Belanger. "Its impact on the industry is undeniable, and we are delighted to have played a role in transitioning this visionary company to new ownership.", added Dipen Mengar.As Rebills Inc. transitions into new hands, the company's legacy of innovation and dedication to empowering e-commerce businesses remain at the core of its mission. The future holds immense potential for Rebills, with its commitment to enhancing e-commerce revenue and simplifying subscription management stronger than ever.Congratulations to everyone who made this meaningful and successful transaction possible!Broker Contact:Remy Belanger1-800-251-1559Dipen Mengar813-999-0923ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

