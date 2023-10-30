Biden addresses worries over islamophobia, Middle East policy

(MENAFN) In response to mounting concerns over the rise of Islamophobia in the United States and criticism of the government's stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict, President Joe Biden recently convened a closed-door meeting with prominent Muslim-American leaders. The meeting, which took place on Thursday, involved discussions between President Biden, his team, and five representatives from the Muslim-American community.



This gathering comes in the wake of the White House's announcement that it would not be setting any "red lines" for Israel, even as the Israeli military escalated its ground operations in Gaza, leading to further displacement of civilians. The administration's approach has sparked discontent among Muslim and Arab Americans, as well as segments of the Democratic Party, who have expressed dissatisfaction with President Biden's response to the Gaza bombardment initiated by Hamas.



As the conflict persists, the toll on civilians in Gaza continues to rise, with over 7,200 Palestinians losing their lives to Israeli air and ground strikes. The situation has been exacerbated by a humanitarian crisis, as access to essential resources like water, food, medicine, and fuel has been severely restricted due to the tightening siege on Gaza.



Israel's intensified military operations have raised concerns that a potential ground invasion may be imminent, with the objective of dismantling Hamas. In the face of this escalating violence, calls for an immediate ceasefire have been mounting from the United Nations and the broader international community. Such a ceasefire is crucial for facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid and ensuring the safe evacuation of civilians from the conflict zone.



In a significant development, the United Nations General Assembly on Friday approved a resolution championed by 22 Arab nations, advocating for a "sustained humanitarian truce." This resolution underscores the global urgency to prioritize the well-being and safety of those affected by the ongoing crisis in the region.



President Biden's meeting with Muslim-American leaders reflects a concerted effort to engage with communities affected by both domestic and international issues. The discussions held during this meeting are expected to contribute to a more nuanced and inclusive approach to addressing the complex challenges at hand.



