Hundreds detained at NY demonstration against Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) In a historic demonstration at New York City's Grand Central Station, protesters donning black T-shirts emblazoned with slogans like "Jews say ceasefire now" and "Not in our name" called for an immediate end to Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip. As tensions escalated in the Middle East, hundreds gathered in the bustling railway terminal during Friday's evening rush hour, demanding an end to the violence.



New York City police took action, arresting over 200 demonstrators and escorting them out of the station with their hands restrained. The detained protesters were subsequently issued summonses and released, marking a significant act of civil disobedience in response to the ongoing conflict. Some activists even climbed onto stone ledges, unfurling banners near departure boards to amplify their message.



As the protest unfolded, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority urged commuters to utilize Penn Station as an alternative route. Once the sit-in was disbanded, demonstrators spilled onto the streets surrounding Grand Central Station, further highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Social media platforms were inundated with images and videos of protesters streaming out of the station and onto Midtown Manhattan's 42nd Street, depicting a large crowd being apprehended by law enforcement officers. Advocacy group Jewish Voice for Peace, a key organizer of the event, stated that "hundreds of Jews and friends" participated in this historic sit-in, emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire.



The group shared a video on Instagram, revealing police escorting a long line of protesters with their arms secured behind their backs. Describing the event as "likely the biggest mass civil disobedience movement NYC has seen in two decades," Jewish Voice for Peace underscored the profound impact of this collective call for peace and an end to the violence in Gaza.



This demonstration serves as a powerful reminder of the depth of feeling and urgency felt by many in response to the ongoing conflict. The international community continues to watch closely, hoping for a swift resolution that prioritizes the safety and well-being of all those affected by the violence.



