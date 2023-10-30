AFC Annual Awards Doha 2022 To Honour Asia's Best Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: A spectacular celebration of Asia's finest will take place in Doha tomorrow when the AFC Annual Awards Doha 2022 gets underway at the Qatar National Convention Centre at 8pm local time.

Four years after it was last staged, the glitzy ceremony marks its return to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) football calendar. The evening will kick off with a poignant tribute to the late Saoud Al Mohannadi of Qatar, whose immense contributions to the development of Asian football will be recognised with the prestigious AFC Diamond of Asia accolade.

The latest AFC Player of the Year and AFC Women's Player of the Year will be honored during the event. Leading the way are the six frontrunners for the prestigious Player of the Year awards Qatar's first team player Almoez Ali and Saudi Arabia's Salem Al Dawsari and Australia's Mathew Leckie, who are vying for the AFC Player of the Year, while Samantha Kerr, Zhang Linyan and Saki Kumagai are up for the AFC Women's Player of the Year.

A further 17 award winners will be crowned, including the highly anticipated AFC Player of the Year and AFC Women's Player of the Year, as the remarkable achievements of Asia's players, coaches, Member Associations and Regional Associations are brought to the fore.

The award categories by order of sequence are: AFC Diamond of Asia; AFC Member Association of the Year (Ruby, Gold, Diamond, Platinum); AFC Regional Association of the Year; AFC President Recognition Awards for Grassroots Football (Bronze, Silver, Gold); AFC Coach of the Year (Women's); AFC Coach of the Year (Men's); AFC Futsal Player of the Year; AFC Women's Player of the Year; and AFC Player of the Year.

The following award categories will be announced at the AFC Annual Awards Doha 2022 and presented at another special event: AFC Youth Player of the Year (Women's); AFC Youth Player of the Year (Men's); AFC Asian International Player of the Year; and AFC Referees' Special Awards.