(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Celebrate Oman's 53rd National Day at Alila Hinu Bay







Enjoy an exclusive National Day Staycation starting from OMR 53++



Salalah, OMAN: Known for its undisturbed, rugged beauty, Alila Hinu Bay offers the perfect luxury escape this Oman National Day, where pink-hued sunrises fade into golden sunsets and where the 'sea, mountain and desert meet'. Guests are invited to retreat into the ethereal setting of Hinu Bay and truly reconnect with nature in the most incredible ways. The luxurious resort blends traditional Omani architecture with contemporary detailing, nestled gracefully between miles of untouched sea life and breathtaking mountain landscape.



As the cool winter begins, start the season with a peaceful kayak through natural lagoons, snorkel to a paradise of wildlife or discover schools of dolphins and magnificent migrating whales. Scuba enthusiasts can explore Oman's seabed with its magical show of coral reefs and multicoloured fish, followed by an Alila picnic at sea.

For a touch of Omani storytelling this National Day, experience The Frankincense Journey, a culinary voyage with carefully crafted dishes that draw inspiration from the travels of the frankincense traders on land and sea. Handcrafted dishes include Shuwa Spiced Lamb Rack with Omani dates and Sandalwood-smoke or Bhugasa with Frankincense Cream, Rose Petals and Cardamom. Throughout the experience, guests may also practice Camel Milks-ology by learning how to prepare a signature 'Desert Rose' or 'Naqaccino' curiously-infused beverage.

Further celebrating Oman's heritage, Spa Alila offers a 'Timeless Frankincense Signature Massage for Two' using heated stones and locally sourced Frankincense Oil from Salalah, paired with a refreshing hibiscus-frankincense iced tea. For the ultimate secluded getaway, explore Hinu Bay's spacious villas with an outdoor bathtub, private swimming pool and majlis living space. Experience the true meaning of an 'escape' where luxury, adventure and wellness go hand-in-hand this Oman National Day with stays starting from OMR 53++.

MENAFN30102023003092003082ID1107333545