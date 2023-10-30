(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Seamaster Planet Ocean Dark Grey is Crafted in State-of-the-art Ceramic



LIGHT YET STRONG

The Seamaster Planet Ocean Dark Grey

is crafted in state-of-the-art ceramic



The Seamaster collection by OMEGA has a long history of revolutionary technology and innovative new materials. This year, that technical legacy continues with the release of the new Planet Ocean Dark Grey – a bold timepiece crafted in silicon nitride ceramic [Si3N4].

This is the first time that silicon nitride has been applied by OMEGA on such a large scale in a watchmaking piece. The result? An adventure-ready timepiece that promises toughness, while keeping the weight down.

The lightness of silicon nitride ceramic gives customers an extra level of comfort on their wrist, while the robust qualities provide reliable strength for serious explorations. In design, this dark grey material has been used for the 45.5 mm casebody, patented NAIAD LOCK caseback, and bezel ring.

Elsewhere OMEGA has used contrasting Grade 5 titanium for the bezel body and strap folding clasp, as well as the sand-blasted dial with its anthracite hands and indexes. This particular standard of titanium is favoured by the aerospace industry. While accentuating the watch's durable integrity, it does so without adding too much weight.

Keeping with the theme, the movement has embraced a dark aesthetic too. The OMEGA Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8906 in Grade 5 Titanium is an ultra-light creation with a GMT function that guarantees a sublime level of precision and performance. It sits just behind a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment on both sides. The entire watch is water-resistant to 600 meters, in keeping with the Seamaster's impressive ocean technology.