3 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Forces, Settlers, One Disabled

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Oct 30 (Petra) -- A young disabled man was killed Monday when Israeli troops opened live fire during clashes with Palestinian youths at an entrance south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.Dozens of Palestinians also suffocated in Hebron when soldiers fired tear gas to disperse youths demonstrating against the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.In occupied Jerusalem, Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian, who stabbed and seriously injured a policeman at a gas station on a main road, according to a police statement quoted by Israel radio.It said Israeli forces and police on horseback sealed off the scene, barring entry to the area and searching nearby roads. Dozens of Jewish settlers gathered at the site and clashed with local Palestinians, who were removed by force. Far-right Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir also arrived at the scene.Elsewhere in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian man died of wounds suffered during an attack by Jewish settlers in the village of Ras Karkar, northwest of Ramallah, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.