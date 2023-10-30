German Embassy Announces Two Concerts By The String Quartet Of The Namibia National Symphony Orchestra

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
After performing at the celebrations on the Day of German Unity on 3 October 2023, the German Embassy is glad to announce two additional classical concerts by the string quartet of the Namibia National Symphony Orchestra under the leadership of violinist Jürgen Kriess.
The two concerts will take place on:
17.11.2023, 18:00
Crocodile Farm, Otjiwarongo
18.11.2023, 18:00
Haus der Jugend, Swakopmund
Entrance is free. The quartet will perform pieces by Beethoven, Mozart and Haydn.
