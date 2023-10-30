ÉSTHETEAK Introduces 'Matrixart' Handleless Kitchen Range With Exclusive Moodsetter Offer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Toronto, Canada - 30/10/2023: ÉSTHETEAK, the forefront of innovative interior design, is delighted to present the all-new 'MatrixArt' kitchen range. With its sleek, handleless design and a commitment to timeless aesthetics, 'MatrixArt' introduces a new era of sophistication to modern kitchens. This cutting-edge range is designed to elevate your culinary space to new heights, offering both form and function in perfect harmony.



Handleless kitchens have gained immense popularity in recent years due to their ability to provide a clean, uncluttered appearance with smooth, elegant lines. ÉSTHETEAK proudly embraces this design ethos and brings it to life through 'MatrixArt.' Each element of the kitchen is meticulously crafted to create a seamless and contemporary look that complements any home.



What sets 'MatrixArt' apart is its innovative lighting feature integrated into the profiles. By illuminating the handleless profiles with mood-inducing light, it transforms your kitchen into a space that exudes a unique and inviting atmosphere. This lighting not only enhances the overall aesthetics but also subtly emphasizes the clean lines of the kitchen, adding a touch of sophistication to every meal preparation.



To celebrate the launch of 'MatrixArt,' ÉSTHETEAK is excited to introduce an exclusive promotion for its valued customers. From April 1, 2022, to December 1, 2023, when you purchase a new handle less Nolte kitchen with a minimum of five cabinets, you will receive complimentary vertical handle profile lighting. And that's not all - if you also choose to purchase the horizontal handle profiles with lighting, you'll experience the full 'MatrixArt' effect in your kitchen space, completely transforming your culinary haven.



ÉSTHETEAK is committed to bringing the most exquisite and innovative design solutions to its clients, and 'MatrixArt' is a testament to this commitment. By combining form and function with the allure of contemporary design and unique lighting, this kitchen range promises to redefine your culinary experience.



To learn more about 'MatrixArt' and take advantage of this exclusive offer, please visit ÉSTHETEAK:



ÉSTHETEAK is a Toronto-based design company specializing in personalized interior design solutions. Their partnership with Nolte reflects their dedication to delivering top-tier products and services, ensuring exceptional design excellence for their customers.



