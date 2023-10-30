Bosch Sensortec BMM350 Magnetometer And BHI360 Smart Sensor Featured By Future Electronics In THE EDGE

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease) October 30, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently featured the Bosch Sensortec BMM350 Magnetometer and the BHI360 Smart Sensor in the latest edition of their bi-monthly newsletter, THE EDGE.



The BMM350 Magnometer and the BHI360 Smart Sensor are perfect for users looking to experience precise and accurate magnetic field sensing capabilities across a wide range of applications. Bosch Sensortec's BMM350 Magnetometer and BHI360 Smart Sensor System enable seamless integration of advanced sensor functionalities into designs, allowing for more efficient IoT applications.



The BMM350 is a small, low-current magnetometer that brings the benefits of superior efficiency, high accuracy, and low noise, into a compact package. This digital sensor is an optimal choice for a wide variety of consumer applications in addition to hearables; such as virtual, augmented, and mixed reality, head orientation, indoor navigation, magnetic compass, high-end gaming, and robotics. The BMM350 brings features optimized for accuracy, reliability, and flexibility in a single monolithic package solution that integrates with ease into a wide variety of devices.



The BHI360 is a programmable IMU-based sensor system combining a gyroscope with an accelerometer that enables full customization. The integrated sensor fusion library enables 3D audio with head orientation for personalized sound experiences as well as simple gesture recognition. It can be used in wearables and hearables, smartphones and tablets, smart devices and more. The BHI360 is a highly integrated, ultra-low power, smart 6-axis IMU consisting of a 32-bit programmable microcontroller. In addition, it consists of an ultra-low power microprocessor, including pre-installed sensor fusion software and algorithms in a single package.



To learn more about these products from Bosch Sensortech please visit: To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit: EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.



Register here to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

514-693-6051







