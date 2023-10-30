Azerbaijan Looks To Introduce New Tax Benefits

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Azerbaijan
envisages to introduce new tax benefits, as is stated in the draft
law "On the state budget for 2024", Trend reports.
The revenues of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan
for 2024 will amount to 34.2 billion manat ($20.1 billion),
expenditures - 36.8 billion manat, or $21.6 billion (including
centralized revenues - 33.4 billion manat ($19.6 billion), local
revenues - 773.1 million manat ($454.8 million), centralized
expenditures - 35.9 billion manat ($21.1 billion), local
expenditures - 35.9 trillion manat ($21.1 trillion).
