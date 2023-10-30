Uzbekistan, Georgia Keen To Increase Flights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 30. Uzbekistan
and Georgia have discussed increasing the number of regular
regional flights and establishing flights to new destinations,
Trend reports.
The news followed a recent meeting between Georgia's Vice Prime
Minister and Minister of Economy Levan Davitashvili and
Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov on the
sidelines of the Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi.
During the talks, Makhkamov supported the Georgian side's
proposal to launch direct flights from Georgia to Uzbekistan's city
of Samarkand.
Moreover, during the talks, the Uzbek side expressed its will to
increase freight turnover along the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (TITR), or the so-called Middle Corridor, which is
the shortest route between Europe and Asia. Uzbekistan's minister
also showed interest in Georgia's logistics capabilities.
Meanwhile, within the forum, an agreement was reached that a
joint company will be established in Georgia, consisting of the
railway companies of Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, that will
enhance the capabilities of this transport route.
The Middle Corridor, a transportation and trade pathway, links
Asia and Europe as it traverses numerous countries within the
region. It provides an alternative to the conventional Northern and
Southern Corridors.
Beginning in China, it spans across Central Asian nations like
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. Subsequently, it extends
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching the European continent.
This strategic Middle Corridor offers a land-based connection
between the eastern regions of Asia, including China, and Europe,
offering a shorter path compared to lengthy maritime routes.
