European Council Secgen Thanks Azerbaijan's Security Service


10/30/2023 9:22:42 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić has expressed her gratitude to Ali Nagiyev, Head of Azerbaijan's Security Service, for signing the CoE's convention against organ trafficking, Trend reports.

At the meeting, the sides also focused on the importance of promoting dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including through confidence-building measures.

Meanwhile, the Convention requires national coordination measures, awareness-raising, victim identification and support measures, as well as a "recovery and reflection period" during which victims of trafficking will not be expelled from the host State.

