European Council Secgen Thanks Azerbaijan's Security Service

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Secretary General
of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić has expressed her
gratitude to Ali Nagiyev, Head of Azerbaijan's Security Service,
for signing the CoE's convention against organ trafficking,
Trend reports.
At the meeting, the sides also focused on the importance of
promoting dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including
through confidence-building measures.
Meanwhile, the Convention requires national coordination
measures, awareness-raising, victim identification and support
measures, as well as a "recovery and reflection period" during
which victims of trafficking will not be expelled from the host
State.
