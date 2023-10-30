Azerbaijan Raises Issue Of Its Soldier Captured By Armenia Before Coe Commissioner

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The issue of Azerbaijani citizens Agshin Babirov and Huseyn Akhundov, who are held captive in Armenia, has been discussed with the Council of Europe Commissioner (CoE) for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović during her recent visit to Azerbaijan, the country's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva told reporters, Trend reports.

“We expect to receive new information soon,” Aliyeva emphasized.

To note, two servicemen from the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003), went missing in April this year on the border of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Armenia due to limited visibility.

Later, it was revealed that they were apprehended in Armenia, where a false trial was held against them, and a "decision" was taken against Babirov, according to which he was sentenced to 11.6 years in jail, and Akhundov was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

