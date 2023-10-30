Amount Of Expenditures On Education In Azerbaijan For 2024 Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Azerbaijan is
expected to allocate 4.5 billion manat ($2.6 billion) for education
expenditures next year, which is 142.8 million manat ($83.9
million), or 3.2 percent more than in 2023, Trend reports.
This is stated in the draft state budget for 2024.
A total of 2.3 million manat ($1.3 million) or 52.1 percent of
these funds are for general education, 603.6 million manat ($355
million) or 13.3 percent for higher education and financing of
state-ordered higher education, 453 million manat ($266.4 million)
or 10.0 percent for expenditures on preschool education, 101.1
million manat ($59.4 million) or 2.2 percent for secondary
education, 77.1 million manat ($45.3 million) or 1.7 percent - for
vocational education, 86.3 million manat ($50.7 million) or 1.9
percent are intended for covering expenses on extra-curricular
educational institutions, 28.3 million manat ($16.6 million) or 0.6
percent - for additional education and research, 828.5 million
manat ($487.3 million) or 18.2 percent - for expenses related to
other institutions and activities in the field of education.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN30102023000187011040ID1107333521
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.