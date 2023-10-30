Iran Ready To Resume JCPOA, MP Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Iran is ready to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on its nuclear program based on its national interest, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament Fada Hossein Maleki said, Trend reports.

Within the framework of national interests, Iran is trying to develop the country's nuclear program in the form specified in the JCPOA, develop its economy, freely export crude oil and bring the earnings from exports to the country, freely carry out banking transactions with the countries of the world, and so on.

According to Maleki, Iran hopes to lift the sanctions against the country by resuming the JCPOA.

He added that the US has not made a definite decision about the discussions regarding the restoration of the JCPOA.

The MP also noted that the Omani side takes the initiative in the implementation of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the US. Matters between Iran and the US are channeled through Oman. Oman is also trying to start nuclear talks and reach an agreement.

On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany). However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Iran has been seeking various ways to restart talks with the other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.

Iran claims that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only, but according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and currently has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.

---

