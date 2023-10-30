Iran Ready To Resume JCPOA, MP Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Iran is ready to
restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on its
nuclear program based on its national interest, a member of the
National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian
Parliament Fada Hossein Maleki said, Trend reports.
Within the framework of national interests, Iran is trying to
develop the country's nuclear program in the form specified in the
JCPOA, develop its economy, freely export crude oil and bring the
earnings from exports to the country, freely carry out banking
transactions with the countries of the world, and so on.
According to Maleki, Iran hopes to lift the sanctions against
the country by resuming the JCPOA.
He added that the US has not made a definite decision about the
discussions regarding the restoration of the JCPOA.
The MP also noted that the Omani side takes the initiative in
the implementation of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the
US. Matters between Iran and the US are channeled through Oman.
Oman is also trying to start nuclear talks and reach an
agreement.
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the
creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia,
China, UK, France, and Germany). However, on May 8, 2018, the US
announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of
Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the
UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against
Iran as of November 2018.
Iran has been seeking various ways to restart talks with the
other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main
goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and
Western countries, access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude
oil exports.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes
only, but according to the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA), Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27
percent in the last three months and currently has 4,745 kilograms
of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed
for Iran in the JCPOA.
