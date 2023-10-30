Kazakhstan Ready To Work With CIS Countries To Develop TITR, North-South Corridor - PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 30. Kazakhstan is
ready to work together with the CIS countries to develop the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle
Corridor) and the North-South transport corridor, Alikhan Smailov,
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, said, Trend reports.
As he noted, joint development of transit and transport routes
is an indicator of dynamic and mutually beneficial economic
cooperation.
"The development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport
Route and the North-South Corridor is critical in this regard. It
is critical to identify areas where these transit lines intersect
with the global project "One Belt, One Road." Kazakhstan, for its
part, is eager to collaborate," he said at a meeting of the Council
of Heads of Government of the CIS countries.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route begins in China and travels through Central Asian
countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It
then flows past the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey on
its way to Europe.
The Middle Corridor provides a land route connecting eastern
Asia, particularly China, to Europe, skipping lengthier sea
routes.
The North-South Transport Corridor was founded on an
international agreement signed on September 12, 2000, by Russia,
Iran, and India. This agreement was signed by Azerbaijan in
2005.
In total, 13 countries have ratified the agreement (Azerbaijan,
Belarus, Bulgaria, Armenia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
the Sultanate of Oman, the Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Türkiye
and Ukraine).
At the same time, the key task of joint work, according to the
head of the Kazakh government, should be the comprehensive
strengthening of industrial cooperation.
"The implementation of the concept of industrial cooperation and
the set of measures for its development in the CIS member states
will give new impetus to the economies of our countries and will
allow the full implementation of the plans," he added.
