Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan Address Outlooks For Enhancing Mutually Beneficial Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The newly
appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan Gismat Gozalov
and the Chairperson of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel
Gulmanova held a meeting to discuss the prospects of mutually
beneficial cooperation, Trend reports.
During the meeting, Gulmanova stated that
Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan ties have reached a new level of
growth.
She stressed the significance of recent high-level mutual visits
between the two nations, as well as the conversation undertaken in
accordance with their strategic cooperation.
The chairwoman also emphasized the importance of the two
countries' relations in the political, economic, cultural,
educational, and humanitarian areas.
She went on to say that the continuous development of
cooperation between the parliaments is important in building
relations.
According to Gezalov, the present strategic connections between
Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have significant potential for
expansion in a variety of aspects. He emphasized the significance
of the visit of Azerbaijani Parliament Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova
to Turkmenistan in December 2022, as well as the signing of a
Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two
countries' parliaments during the visit.
The meeting expressed confidence in the continuation of
effective and practical cooperation between both countries'
legislative bodies, as well as working groups responsible for
inter-parliamentary ties, with the goal of further strengthening
strategic relations between the two countries.
To note, Gismat Gozalov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary
and Plenipotentiary to Turkmenistan in accordance with a decree
signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on
August 29.
