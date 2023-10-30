Social Infrastructure Facility Destroyed As Enemy Strikes Outskirts Of Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched a missile strike on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Around 11:28, the enemy launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia district. According to preliminary information, Russian military personnel used ballistics," he wrote.

The missile strike destroyed a social infrastructure facility. Specialists of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene, eliminating the consequences of the attack.

No casualties have been reported.

Acting Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev added that the premises of a municipal institution were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy launched 178 attacks on 23 settlements across Ukraine in the past day.