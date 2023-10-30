Social Infrastructure Facility Destroyed As Enemy Strikes Outskirts Of Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched a missile strike on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia.
Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"Around 11:28, the enemy launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia district. According to preliminary information, Russian military personnel used ballistics," he wrote.
The missile strike destroyed a social infrastructure facility. Specialists of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene, eliminating the consequences of the attack. Read also:
No casualties have been reported.
Acting Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev added that the premises of a municipal institution were damaged.
As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy launched 178 attacks on 23 settlements across Ukraine in the past day.
