Russians Significantly Reinforce Their Grouping, Start Active Operations In Bakhmut Area - Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Bakhmut area of Donetsk region, the Russian invaders have significantly reinforced their grouping and switched from defensive to active operations.
Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"With such actions, the Russians are trying to stop the movement of the Defense Forces. The enemy is suffering heavy losses and cannot achieve its goals," the commander noted.
According to Syrskyi, the situation in the east remains difficult.
As reported by Ukrinform, in the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces of Ukraine achieved success east of Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region.
