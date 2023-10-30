Russian Forces Shell Regional Library In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired again at the regional library in Kherson, causing a fire on the top floor.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"One of the most popular libraries in Kherson following another Russian shelling," the report says.
The strike caused a fire on the top floor. The fire was extinguished by firefighters, who promptly arrived at the scene. People were not injured.
As reported by Ukrinform, on August 2, the Russian army shelled the Kherson Regional Universal Scientific Library named after Oles Honchar. The library director, Nadia Korotun, reported that the roof of the library, more than 30 windows, and the ceiling between the second and third floors were damaged.
