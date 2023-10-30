More Than 80% Of Ukrainians Believe That Elections Should Be Held After War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of October 2023, 81% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held after the war. At the same time, 16% are convinced that elections should already be held despite the war.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from September 30 to October 13, 2023.

At the same time, according to the poll results, the majority of Ukrainians (65% as of October 2023) have a negative attitude toward the idea of remote voting via the Internet and worry about falsification risks. Twenty-nine percent support the idea.

The majority of the population in all regions of Ukraine (55-68%) has a negative attitude toward the idea of introducing remote voting.

As sociologists point out, although Ukrainians consider it expedient to postpone the elections until after the war, 88% insist that a developed democratic system should be built in Ukraine in accordance with the norms of the European Union. Seven percent of respondents are in favor of restricting the rights of citizens for the period of recovery after the war.

In all regions of Ukraine, the absolute majority is against restrictions on the recovery period.

KIIS conducted an all-Ukrainian public opinion poll "Omnibus", which included questions about when elections should be held and about attitudes to the possible restriction on citizens' rights during the recovery period, by the method of computer-assisted telephone interview. Based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers, 2,007 respondents living in all regions of Ukraine (except Crimea) were interviewed. The poll was conducted with adult (over 18 years old) citizens of Ukraine who, at the time of the poll, lived in the territory of Ukraine (within the boundaries controlled by the authorities of Ukraine until February 24, 2022). Residents of temporarily occupied territories could not be included in the sample, and the poll was not conducted with citizens abroad.