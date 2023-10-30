               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Armenian Crimes Against Western Azerbaijanis Investigated


10/30/2023 9:22:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The General Prosecutor's Office has initiated a criminal case related to the crimes of deportation and genocide committed against Western Azerbaijanis for many years. At the same time, an investigation is being conducted into crimes committed against Azerbaijani prisoners and hostages. In general, all crimes committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in different periods of the 20th century are under investigation.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Deputy Prosecutor General Elmar Jamalov said these words at a conference on the presentation of the report "Hate crimes and hate speech against Azerbaijanis".

According to him, issues of Armenians' damage to the civilian population and infrastructure and the use of prohibited phosphorus weapons are being investigated.

