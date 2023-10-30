Armenian Crimes Against Western Azerbaijanis Investigated

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The General Prosecutor's Office has initiated a criminal case
related to the crimes of deportation and genocide committed against
Western Azerbaijanis for many years. At the same time, an
investigation is being conducted into crimes committed against
Azerbaijani prisoners and hostages. In general, all crimes
committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in different periods of
the 20th century are under investigation.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Deputy Prosecutor General
Elmar Jamalov said these words at a conference on the presentation
of the report "Hate crimes and hate speech against
Azerbaijanis".
According to him, issues of Armenians' damage to the civilian
population and infrastructure and the use of prohibited phosphorus
weapons are being investigated.

