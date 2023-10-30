Head Of Junta Accuses Yerevan And Its Patrons

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The separatism that once rooted in Garabagh like a carbuncle for
many years has already started to ooze its pus around. Despite a
group of illegal separatist military units that raised a white
flag, surrendered, and left the territories after the end of
anti-terrorist measures on September 20, this did not completely
uproot separatism.
Following the games played by Vardanyan and Harutyunyan, who
also ended in failure, Samvel Sharamanyan was put in the position
as a new head of junta and somewhat passive figure with a slightly
updated scenario. To put it more clearly, the targets have already
changed their direction and focused on accusing the patrons rather
than Azerbaijan.
Samvel Shahramanyan, who said that the so-called artsakh will be
dissolved in January 2024 after Azerbaijan's successful
anti-terrorist measures, completely denied what he said in his
interviews. On the contrary, the separatist leader, who has just
entered the game, accuses the UN mission group, the Armenian
leadership, and even the Russian peacekeepers of the defeats of the
clan in Garabagh. It is very unpredictable, but perhaps this is
part of the game. It is very interesting that it is the Armenian TV
channel that brought Shahramyan to the agenda and criticized the
Armenian leadership, which, by asking targeted questions to the
so-called separatist leader, who is not completely sure of what he
is talking about, directs him to get the answer it wants to be
heard.
If Samvel Shahramanyan's statements were his own, he would surely
receive a slap from Armenia: Where was the financial assistance
provided over the last 30 years during your stay in Garabagh?
Even the UN mission team would probably grab Sharmanyan by the
collar, curse him, and take him to court for ignoring all the help
they have done.
However, it seems that even though Shahramanyan memorized the
thesis prepared for him well, he could not fully absorb it.
Therefore, the artificiality in his statements could not escape
professional eyes.
But what is the fault of the Russian peacekeepers that
Shahramanyan accused them of in the interview? Samvel says that
half an hour after the Azerbaijani side started anti-terrorist
measures, the Russian peacekeepers immediately changed their status
and withdrew as an observation. I wonder what Samvel meant by
status. To my understanding, peacekeeping units can have only one
status: to maintain stability in the area while maintaining
neutrality.
However, the following conclusion can be drawn from Samvel
Shahramanyan's answer: the separatists were once addicted to bad
habits. This can also be explained by the large number of weapons
and ammunition warehouses supplied to them in Garabagh. Let's
remember, how were those weapons delivered to Garabagh? How were
mines buried again in the territories freed from occupation?
It means that the game makers and players are exposing
themselves one by one today. For example, drivers and staff of
so-called "humanitarian aid" trucks belonging to Armenia's Spayka
company, which used to line up near the border checkpoint of Lachin
in the territory of Armenia and wait for the opening of the border,
are protesting against the Yerevan administration. It seems that
when Spayka was brought into the game, there was a secret deal for
money, and the player still hasn't been paid.
This is just the beginning, and many players will be exposed in
the course of events. There is no need to organize judicial or
investigative search measures for them. Lies have short legs. And
that's all they've come to; there's still an even more exciting
show ahead.
