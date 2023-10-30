Responsible Computing Aligns With UN Sustainable Development Goals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, MA, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Responsible Computing (RCTM), a consortium comprised of technology innovators working together to address sustainable development goals, published a new whitepaper: Aligning Responsible Computing Domains with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals .

“Responsible Computing must align with an existing, globally adopted framework such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to ensure our work is credible and reliable,” said Page Motes, Strategic Advisor. “Leveraging the SDG helps ensure that each Responsible Computing domain is rooted in legitimate and practical concepts to implement and drive beneficial progress.”

The RC framework focuses on six domains of responsible computing, including data centers, infrastructure, code, data usage, systems, and impact. RC's Self-Assessment survey helps organizations evaluate their sustainability practices for information and communications technologies (ICT) and other business areas.

The UN initially established SDGs to guide nation-states; however, thousands of public and private organizations across the globe have decided to align broad programs, as well as discreet projects/initiatives, to specific SDGs.

“Organizations need a way to measure their progress in meeting SDGs against a baseline as they implement new strategies and as domains evolve and mature,” said Oriette Nayel, Co-Chair for Data Usage, Responsible Computing Consortium.“The Responsible Computing Self-Assessment provides a clear opportunity for organizations to cross-reference the various sub-elements addressed per RC domain with the SDGs.”

Foundational SDGs ensure domains are structurally sound and rooted in the law or essential standards.

SDGs that benefit by proper scoping, planning, or execution of the elements of a domain. SDGs that reap the positive impact of a purposeful, responsible computing use case based on its intended output/outcome.

Adopting the RC model

Understanding the potential impacts (positive and negative) related to each RC domain

Identifying and progressing against a small number of UN SDGs Providing transparent reporting of outcomes

“IBM continues to be proud of our leadership position related to responsible computing,” said Guncha Malik, Executive Architect, IBM Cloud CISO.“In alignment with our ESG framework of Environmental, Equitable and Ethical Impact, IBM co-founded the Responsible Computing Consortium to further highlight the importance across industry to act as good corporate citizens and address key areas of synergy in alignment with widely accepted frameworks such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals."

“Whichever SDGs your organization chooses to advance, root your work in measurement and transparency, and be cautious with the use of the terms green, sustainable, or similar language that could lead to accusations of greenwashing and reputational damage,” said Bill Hoffman, Chairman & CEO, Object Management Group.

Download Aligning Responsible Computing Domains with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for more information and a complete list of authors and contributors. To learn more about joining RC, click her .

Responsible Computing (RCTM) is a membership consortium for technology organizations that provides a framework for setting responsible corporate policies. We help our members commit and adhere to responsible computing values in critical areas of infrastructure, code development, and social impact. RC is a program of the Object Management Group® (OMG®). For more information, visit our website:

