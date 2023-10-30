Kuwait National Carrier Launches Direct Flights To Barcelona

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- State-owned carrier Kuwait Airways has launched direct routes connecting Kuwait with Spain's northeastern metropolis of Barcelona with three scheduled flights per week, the airline said on Monday.

The bustling city has long been a magnet for tourists from all over the world, Kuwait Airways chief executive Ahmad Al-Kerabani said in a statement, citing the launch of direct flights to Barcelona as part of the national carrier's ever-expanding itinerary.

Hailing the launch as beneficial towards bilateral ties, Spain's ambassador to Kuwait Miguel Maro Aguilar said direct flights to Barcelona would open the city's doors to an influx of Kuwaiti tourists. (end)

