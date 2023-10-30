Jordan FM Calls On UNSC To Implement Int'l Law, Stop War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi on Monday called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to implement international law, preserve peace and stop the raging war on Gaza, which would push the region to abyss if continued.

This came in a statement by Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs after Safadi's meeting with Special Envoy of the Chinese Government to the Middle East Zhai Jun on Monday to discuss the efforts made to end the war on Gaza.

The two sides also discussed the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza, complying to international and humanitarian laws, and protecting civilians.

Safadi stressed the significance of the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly last Friday, presented by Jordan, that highlights the need to cease the ongoing war, protect civilians, and uphold legal and humanitarian obligations, while expressing gratitude for China voting in favor of it. (end)

