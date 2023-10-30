Japanese Amb. Praises Kuwait's Global Humanitarian Role

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Sarah Safar

KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Japanese Ambassador to Kuwait Morino Yasunari on Monday lauded Kuwait's global humanitarian role in aiding those affected by natural or man-made disasters.

Speaking to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) after meeting Kuwait Red Crescent Society's (KRCS) Chairman Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer, Ambassador Yasunari learned about the scope of KRSC's local and international humanitarian programs, and its role in aiding and supporting affected and needy families in other countries, and expressed his appreciation for all of its efforts.

He added that Japan will donate USD 10 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the International Red Cross in response to the dire and deteriorating situation in Gaza.

On his part, Dr. Al-Sayer expressed his delight at Ambassador Yasunari's visit to KRCS's headquarter to learn about its local and global activities and accomplishments.

He said that their meeting discussed KRSC's aid in assisting the people of Gaza via Kuwait's humanitarian air bridge, adding that KRCS is always eager to help needy families in Kuwait by providing them with food, education and medical treatment through charitable projects. (end)

