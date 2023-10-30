Germany Calls On Israel To Protect Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The German government called on Monday its Israeli counterpart to protect Palestinians from "extremist settlers" amid a surge in violence in the West Bank.

German foreign ministry spokesperson Sebastian Fischer said in a press conference that Germany condemned attacks and violence from settlers against Palestinian communities in the area, which have led to the death of many civilians.

"We call on Israel to protect Palestinians from the activities of extremist settlers and to hold those responsible accountable," Fischer said.

Extreme tensions surround the areas of the West Bank in light of confrontations between the Israeli occupation forces and Palestinian citizens. (end)

