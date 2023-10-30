Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size

Global Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size to Increase at a CAGR of 8.9% in the Forecast Period of 2024-2032

The 'Global Coloured Contact Lenses Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028' by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the global coloured contact lenses market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product type, material, distribution channel, and major regions.The key highlights of the report include:Market Overview (2018-2032)Forecast CAGR (2024-2032): 8.9 %A simple method to change the appearance of the natural colour of the eyes is with special coloured contact lenses. Coloured contact lenses are available with or without lens power to treat astigmatism, near-sightedness, and farsightedness, increasing the demand for the coloured contact lenses market.People frequently look for bright coloured contact lenses to change the natural colour of their eyes. For instance, people born with dark eyes but wish to have lighter eyes can do so by using coloured contact lenses. As limbal rings in the pupil are associated with a youthful and healthy appearance, many users prefer coloured contact lenses with pronounced limbal rings.Coloured Contact Lenses Industry Definition and Major SegmentsA hydrophilic disc that floats on the cornea, the central, coloured portion of the eye, is a contact lens. A contact lens is specially structured to concentrate light onto the retina of the eye to provide a sharp, clear image, similar to prescription glasses. Contact lenses also cover the cornea, correcting the full field of vision, unlike spectacles, which may allow wearers to see over, under, or sideways.Coloured contact lenses are designed to slightly adjust or completely alter the colour of the eyes. This makes it possible for someone to improve their everyday appearance or maybe try a new look. Coloured lenses enable people to change their appearance on a daily basis or alter their eye colour for a party, event, or another special occasion, resulting in their growing popularity and bolstering the coloured contact lenses market.Read Full Report with Table of Contents-On basis of product type, the market is categorised into:RGB LensesHybrid LensesSoft Contact LensesBased on material, the market is bifurcated into:HydrogelPolymerOn basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into:OnlineOptical storesOthersThe major regional markets are:North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaColoured Contact Lenses Market TrendsPeople may want to use coloured contact lenses for a variety of reasons, such as changing their eye colour to match their unique personalities or to complement an outfit or costume. Coloured contact lenses are also used in medicine. People with eye scars or injuries or unusual pupil appearances, such as uneven pupils or a ruptured iris, may decide to wear coloured contact lenses.In the coloured contact lenses market, a wide variety of coloured contacts are available. The AIR OPTIX® COLORS monthly disposable contact lenses are made to complement the natural beauty of the eyes while ensuring all-day comfort and are available in nine eye-catching colours. Expressions® Colors contact lenses are available in monthly disposable format that maintain both the health and beauty of the eyes, with eight eye-enhancing hues. CooperVision contacts use cutting-edge tinting technology to create coloured contact lenses that are incredibly lifelike and bright.Colorblends by Freshlook® were the first in the coloured contact lenses market to combine three colours in one lens. These are offered in 12 different colours including sterling grey, blue, brilliant blue, green, gemstone green, pure hazel, honey, brown, true sapphire, amethyst, grey, and turquoise).Freshlook® Colors® are intended to brighten the eyes without significantly changing their natural colour. These are available in hazel, violet, green, and blue. Bi-weekly FreshLook Colors contact lenses are designed to be changed every other week. DAILIES®Colors daily disposable contact lenses provide colour enhancement and eye definition, giving the appearance of larger, brighter eyes.The eye-enhancing ACUVUE® 1-DAY DEFINETM lens is offered in five different designs, each of which is created to seamlessly match the colour of the eyes while providing a unique appearance. The only opaque disposable coloured contact lenses available for astigmatism in the coloured contact lenses market are TORIColors. These can change eye colour with a natural look and are available in sea breeze blue, horizon grey, emerald green, and golden amber.Key Market PlayersThe major players in the coloured contact lenses market report are:Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.Bausch & Lomb Pvt Ltd.Alcon Inc.Qualimed SRLCooperVision LimitedOthersThe report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Models. By investing in our market research reports, you can ensure your organisation remains agile, proactive, and poised for success in today's competitive market.Don't miss the opportunity to elevate your business intelligence and fortify your strategic planning. Secure your organisation's future success by acquiring one of our Expert Market Research reports today.

