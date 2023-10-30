Free Entrees For Veterans At All Bombshells Locations In Texas On Nov. 11, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI

Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK ) announced all Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free entrees for veterans on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023. Other items will be discounted 20%. Families accompanying veterans, and active servicemembers

and their accompanying families, will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items on Veterans Day. Alcoholic beverages are excluded from all Bombshells discount programs.

The growing Bombshells Restaurant & Bar chain is honored to provide vets with free entrees and 20% discounts for their families on Veterans Day

There are eight Bombshells open in Houston, two in Dallas, and one each in Austin and San Antonio. Hours are 11AM to 2AM daily for lunch, dinner, and late night. Another location is expected to open soon in Stafford, Texas. More Bombshells are in development in Texas, Colorado and Alabama.

Bombshells also plans to show its appreciation for veterans with a social media campaign on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

"Bombshells supports the military all year round, but on Veterans Day we want those who served to know we care," said David Simmons, Director of Restaurant Operations. "It is our responsibility and our honor."

To qualify for the free offer and discount, veterans and active servicemembers of any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces are asked to present military ID, such as U.S. Uniformed Services or Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, veterans' organization card (e.g., American Legion or VFW), or military discharge (DD214). The free offer and discount are not eligible for rain checks, gift cards, or take-out. All other days of the year veterans and active service members can receive a 20% discount on all items.

Media Note: High resolution photos and logo are available here .

About Bombshells: Bombshells Restaurant & Bar is a fast-growing, military-themed casual dining chain with a focus on sports and fun. The restaurants come alive with their large, hangar-like interiors, outside patios, Bombshells Girls with military inspired uniforms, big flat screen TVs, DJs, and energetic atmosphere. Attracting singles, couples, and families, the concept does a strong lunch, dinner, and late night business, featuring a scratch kitchen and an extensive food and drink menu. Visit or .

Media & Investor Contacts: Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or [email protected] and [email protected]

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.