Outdoor Power Equipment Market Size To Surpass $48.08 Billion By 2030 | Exhibiting A CAGR Of 5.3%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Outdoor Power Equipment Market size was valued at USD 31.80 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow from USD 33.50 billion in 2023 to USD 48.08 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% over the estimated period. Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) is used for exterior service such as landscaping and maintaining lawns, gardens, and golf courses. Increasing number of household activities and interests in Do-it-Yourself (DIY) projects is expected to drive the market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM shares this information in its report titled“Global Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) Market, 2023-2030.” Outdoor Power Equipment Industry Development: April 2022- Karcher introduced an autonomous robotic floor scrubber. The new model is KIRA B 100 R and Brain Corporation Brain OS powers. It is the globally recognized and commercially authenticated software base for autonomous mobile robots and their functional indoor public areas. Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: Outdoor Power Equipment Market Report Highlights

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 5.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 48.08 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 31.80 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2022 No. of Pages 264 Segments covered Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Lawn Mowers {Walk-behind Mowers, ZTR Mowers, Riding Mower, Robotic Mower, and Lawn & Garden Tractor}, Trimmers {Hedge Trimmer, Brush Cutter & Trimmer, Edge Trimmer/Edger, and Others}, Blowers {Snow Blower and Leaf Blower}, Chainsaw, Pressure Washer, Tillers & Cultivators, and Others), By Power Source (Gasoline Powered, Battery Powered, and Electric Motor/Corded), By Sales Channel (E-commerce and Direct Purchase), By Application (Residential/DIY and Commercial) And Regional Growth Drivers Increasing Number Of Technological Developments To Propel Market Development North America To Lead Due To Growing Number of Technological Instruments

Outdoor Power Equipment Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Number Of Technological Developments To Propel Market Development

Increasing number of technological developments is anticipated to drive the Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) market growth. OPE is powered by gasoline engines, electric motors, or battery-powered motors and is used for lawn, landscaping, garden, golf course, or ground care.

Outdoor power equipment is incorporated with engines and small motors that are predominantly used for exterior service. Strong focus on technological advancements is expected to enhance the product demand. Furthermore, fluctuating gas prices, development of remote working, and increasing focus on environmental protection are expected to boost the product adoption. In addition, easy usage and lower vibration and noise are expected to boost the equipment's adoption. These factors may drive the outdoor power equipment market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Residential Owners Expanded Their Connections For Living Landscaping And Invested In Maintaining Their Outdoor Spaces

The COVID-19 pandemic affected various industries due to travel restrictions and lockdown rules. But the equipment for outdoor power was increased even the pandemic and factors such as sales through commerce websites specifically for residential or DIY consumers boosted sales for the product. In addition, residential owners expanded their connections for living landscaping and invested in maintaining their outdoor spaces, lending to positive demand for the product.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit:

Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Outdoor Power Equipment Market Segmentation:

Lawn Mower To Lead Due To Increasing Number Of Lawn And Gardens

On the basis of type, the market is divided into lawn mowers, trimmers, blower, chainsaw, pressure washer, tillers & cultivators, and others. Lawn mower to dominate the segment due to increasing number of lawn and garden maintenance and activities amongst residential users.

Gasoline Power Source to Dominate Due to its Acceptance in Heavy-duty Applications

By power source, the market is trifurcated into gasoline powered, battery powered, and electric motor/corded. The gasoline-powered segment holds the dominant market share, however it is expected to have a minor drop due to its loud sound output and carbon emission produced by using gasoline as fuel.

Direct Purchase To Lead Due To Increasing Number Of Direct Purchases

On the basis of sale channel, the market is divided into e-commerce and direct purchase. Direct purchase segment to lead the segment due to direct purchases through retail outlets in regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Residential/DIY Segment To Lead Due To Demand For DIY Projects

On the basis of application, the market is divided residential/DIY and commercial. Residential/DIY segment to lead the segment with the demand for Do-it-Yourself (DIY) projects and landscaping services.

Geographically, market is distributed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Outdoor Power Equipment Market Regional Insights:

North America To Lead Due To Growing Number of Technological Instruments

North America leads the Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) market share due to growing demand for technological instruments for easy work. Increasing number of DIY projects and commercial lawns and parks is set to drive the regional market growth.

The demand in the Europe region is attributed to diverse use of smartphones through Bluetooth and WIFI. Germany has about 500 national parks and 550 botanical gardens as Europe's main focus is to reduce the carbon emissions.

In Asia Pacific, rapid globalization and increasing development of the building industry are expected to enhance the demand for outdoor power equipment. These factors may propel market growth.

Quick Buy - Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) Market Research Report:

Outdoor Power Equipment Market Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Deliver Products For Applications Shaping The Competitive Landscape

The OPE market has numerous key players which deliver products for number of applications shaping the competitive landscape. The key players of Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) are Alfred Karcher SE Co. Ltd, Yamabiko Corporation, Husqvarna Group, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd, MTD Products Inc, and TTI Group, which operate on regional as well as global level.

A List of Key Outdoor Power Equipment Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:



Kaercher (Germany)

Yamabiko Manufactures (Japan)

Husqvarna Group (Sweden)

andreas stihl ag company kg (Germany)

Techtronic Industries (U.S.)

Maruyama U.S., Inc. (U.S.)

Stanley Black & Decker (U.S.)

MTD Products (U.S.)

Makita Group (Japan)

Vb Emak (Italy)

Toro Company (U.S.)

Hikoki (Japan)

Deere (U.S.)

Jonsered (Sweden)

Bosch (Germany)

Honda (Japan)

Cub Cadet (U.S.) Troy Blit LLC (U.S.)

Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) Market Segmentation:

Outdoor Power Equipment Market By Type:



Lawn Mowers

Trimmers

Blower

Chainsaw

Pressure Washer

Tillers & Cultivators Others

Outdoor Power Equipment Market By Power Source:



Gasoline Powered

Battery Powered Electric Motor/Corded

Outdoor Power Equipment Market By Sales Channel:



E-commerce Direct Purchase

Outdoor Power Equipment Market By Application:



Residential/DIY Commercial

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions & Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

4.2. Latest Technological Advancement

4.3. Insight on Regulatory Landscape

4.4. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Impact of COVID-19 on the Outdoor Power Equipment Market

5. Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market (USD Billion) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019–2030

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1. Lawn Mower

1 Mowers

2 Radius (ZTR) Mower

3 Mower

4 Mowers

5 & Garden Tractors

5.2.2. Trimmer

1 Trimmer

2 Cutters & Trimmer

3 Trimer/Edger

4

5.2.3. Blower

1 Blower

2 Blower

5.2.4. Chainsaw

5.2.5. Pressure Washer

5.2.6. Tillers & Cultivators

5.2.7. Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Power Source

5.3.1. Gasoline Powered

5.3.2. Battery Powered

5.3.3. Electric Motor/Corded

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Sales Channel

5.4.1. E-commerce

5.4.2. Direct Purchase

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Application

5.5.1. Residential/DIY

5.5.2. Commercial

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1. North America

5.6.2. Europe

5.6.3. Asia Pacific

5.6.4. Rest of the World

Continued...

Get your Customized Research Report:

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email:

Outdoor Power Equipment



Wireline Service Market

Surge Arrester Market

Lithium Mining Market

Smart Transformers Market

Downhole Tools Market

Bioenergy Market

Battery Energy Storage Market

Drilling Fluids Market

Variable Frequency Drive Market

Switchgear Market

Automotive Fuel Cell Market

Marine Engine Market

Wires and Cables Market

Centrifugal Pumps Market Power Rental Market





Tags Outdoor Power Equipment Market Related Links