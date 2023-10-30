Getty Images And Verizon Shift The Lens On Disability Representation With $20,000 Creative Grant

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, in collaboration with Verizon, has announced its latest global Creative Grant focused on showcasing the diversity, strength, and beauty of the disability community through the lens of joy and empowerment.



This initiative seeks to elevate the works of creators as they spotlight the everyday moments of happiness experienced by people within the disability community, shifting perceptions around physical beauty and capability. The grant follows the successful launch of The Disability Collection in 2018, a collaborative endeavor between both companies and the National Disability Leadership Alliance. This collection has grown to include over 4,000 curated images and videos devoted to portraying individuals with disabilities more accurately. This project seeks to unveil the extraordinary diversity within the disability community, spotlighting the myriad ways in which individuals navigate their lives with resilience and determination.

"Often in advertising and media, disabilities are repeatedly shown as limiting and restrictive," stated Dr. Rebecca Swift, Creative Grant Judge and Senior Vice President of Creative at Getty Images . "Building on our ongoing work with the Disability Collection, our objective remains to empower creative talents, spark inspiration in the next generation, and transform the depiction of disabilities in marketing and advertising across industries."

As one of the largest technology communications companies in the world, Verizon is committed to fostering an inclusive environment and to making our digital space accessible to all. Through efforts like the Valuable 500, Verizon's Disability Advisory Board, and the Forward for Good Disability Innovation Accelerator, Verizon invests in an accessible future.

“As one of the world's largest telecommunications providers, Verizon understands the value of connection,” said Zachary Bastian, Manager, Strategic Alliances, Verizon. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Getty Images, and to sponsor the Creative Bursary. The Disability Collection combined with global opportunities like these help support a diverse and inclusive media ecosystem."

Recognizing the challenges faced by photographers worldwide as they look to break into the commercial industry, the Getty Images' Creative Grant seeks to discover and nurture creative talent while also alleviating some of the financial hurdles they face to capture authentic content. The additional monetary and promotional support from Verizon also ensures a greater reach to potentially interested photographers.

Open to photographers and videographers globally, and supported by a matching grant by Verizon, Joyful Bodies: Celebrating Diversity and Resilience is a one-time Grant, awarding one recipient $10,000, one recipient $7,000 and one recipient $3,000, as determined by an esteemed panel of creative industry judges and disability activists. The Grant seeks diverse perspectives and photographers and videographers with disabilities are specifically encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted photography and video projects will be judged by a panel that will include:



Mayaan Ziv : Founder CEO, AccessNow

Megan Henshall : Strategic Lead, Global Event Solutions – Google

Susan Freundlich: Director of Development at DREDF - The Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund

Zachary Bastian: Strategic Alliances Manager at Verizon Dr. Rebecca Swift : Senior VP of Creative at Getty Images



Content creators are encouraged to apply before November 20, 2023 , at which point the application period will close. Recipients of the Creative Grant will be announced during the week of December 11, 2023 .

To apply, photographers and videographers must submit the following:

- Links to existing portfolio of work online

- The submission must include: a 200-500-word summary of the project proposal and an inspirational mood board

- A short essay that outlines the approach

- Proposals must be in English

- Submissions must be digital

Grant recipients are invited to license their award-winning content through GettyImages, at a 100% royalty rate for imagery created within their proposed project. Entrants will also receive guidance and mentorship from one of Getty Images' award-winning Art Directors, as well as a feature on Getty Images' Creative Insights website, in addition to promotion across relevant social channels. Please note, this additional support is not a requirement of the Creative Grant and is at the discretion of each recipient.

Note that the Getty Images Creative Grants are a core piece of the wider Getty Images Grants program, collectively aimed at supporting the world's photographic and photojournalism community. Since the inception of the program in 2004, the company has awarded in excess of US $2.6 million, furthering our commitment to the craft of photography and bringing attention to important stories that without funding, may otherwise remain unseen.

To apply, visit:

Image credits: Erika Dominiquini/ Getty Images

