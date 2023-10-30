Shineco Opens Healthy Food Restaurant With Focus On Advanced Nutrition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SISI Anticipates the Roll-Out of Additional Restaurants to

Develop a Chain of Healthy Food Restaurants

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shineco, Inc. (“Shineco” or the“Company”; NASDAQ: SISI), a provider of technologically advanced healthcare products and services, announced today the grand opening of its first carry-out restaurant which will sell Shineco's new healthy and nutritious food brand, 'Meida Nutritionary Restaurant”. Shineco's first carry-out restaurant is located on Baihuazhou Road, Cangshan, Fuzhou City, China. Shineco's official entry into the healthy food market represents a further evolution of the medical and health company's operations, which has been long engaged in the field of life sciences.

Dr. Fengming Liu, the leader of Shineco's Healthy Food Project, has a doctorate from Peking Union Medical College and is a postdoctoral fellow at Dartmouth College. He has long been committed to metabolic health and dietary nutrition research. Shineco decided to enter the healthy food market in order to introduce life science concepts that encompass nutrition, health, and functionality while maintaining convenience, speed and taste.



The prepared meals carry-out market has been controversial in China, with public attention being concerned about meal safety, health and nutrition; the public's lack of trust in the prepared meals carry-out market has increased further in recent years.

The healthy carry-out meals launched by Shineco incorporates life science research that has given rise to using food to regulate insulin resistance and improve glucose and lipid metabolism. This has the role of metabolic health intervention, and the Company believes that it is suitable for the health management of chronic metabolic disorders, and can help to ensure safety and hygiene while making prepared meals more nutritious and healthy. The Company believes that the key element in the healthy meals that they developed is that they are based on scientific formulas which regulate the metabolism of intestinal flora and regulate the balance of endogenous metabolic hormones, thereby achieving effective regulation of glucose and lipid metabolism and improving the body's sensitivity to endogenous hormones such as insulin.

Commenting on Shineco's entry into the healthy prepared carry-out market, CEO Jennifer Zhan said,“We believe that healthy meals is a large market with steady growth potential. Our advantage lies in our life science research and findings as well as our abundant health industry resources. Today, through the integration of these advantages, Shineco has introduced a series of healthy meals available in our carry-out restaurant with nutritious and health intervention features for consumers, which we believe will completely refresh the current status of the carry-out prepared meals market. We look forward to developing a restaurant chain based on healthy prepared meals and encouraging the entire industry to develop in a healthier and more functional direction.”



About Shineco, Inc.

Shineco Inc. (“Shineco” or the“Company”) aims to 'care for a healthy life and improve the quality of life', by providing safe, efficient and high-quality health and medical products and services to society. Shineco has researched and developed 33 vitro diagnostic reagents and related medical devices to date, and the Company also produces and sells healthy and nutritious foods. For more information about Shineco, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“plan”,“budget”,“forecast”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict”,“potential”,“continue”,“evaluating” or similar words. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon because they are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the innovativeness and market position of our products and services, our competitive strengths, and our expectation that the Cardiac 5-minute Test will be one of the leading products in this field to meet the demand of obtaining the test result shortly upon arrival. You are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals in the jurisdictions where it intends to market and sell its products the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulations, economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Shineco encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release, and Shineco assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by the applicable rules and regulations.

For more information, please contact:

Shineco,Inc.



Mobile: +86-010-68130220

Precept Investor Relations LLC

David J. Rudnick



Mobile: +1-646-694-8538

