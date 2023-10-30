Global Hydrogenated Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Size To Reach USD 28.99 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Hydrogenated polyisobutylene is a versatile oil base used in various cosmetic applications, such as lip gloss, sunscreen, and foundation, which helps enhance the longevity and appearance of these products on the skin. Its eco-friendly and sustainable properties are contributing to its increasing usage in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Major companies are investing in the development of sustainable cosmetic products with hydrogenated polyisobutene, contributing to market growth.

Access FREE Sample Copy of the Report @

However, the market does face challenges, including the availability of cost-effective alternatives and the high production costs associated with hydrogenated polyisobutene. Additionally, eco-friendly substitutes like phytoleo hydragloss are gaining popularity, which might restrain the market's revenue growth.

Product Type Insights: Emollients Lead the Way

The emollient segment within the global Hydrogenated Polyisobutylene (PIB) market is expected to dominate, accounting for the largest share of revenue over the forecast period. Research indicates that hydrogenated polyisobutene can provide long-lasting moisture retention and a silky, smooth feel to the skin, making it a preferred choice for skin-conditioning agents, emollients, and nonaqueous viscosity-increasing agents in cosmetic formulations.

The recent introduction of Panalane L-2E (INCI: Hydrogenated Polyisobutene) further drives the growth of this segment.

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @

End-Use Insights: Cosmetics & Personal Care Take the Lead

The cosmetics and personal care segment is poised to experience rapid revenue growth during the forecast period. Hydrogenated polyisobutene's versatility in cosmetic formulations, where it serves as an emollient and waterproofing agent, is a key driver of this growth. It helps preserve the skin's natural moisture barrier, prevents moisture evaporation, and enhances the texture of skincare products. Moreover, its ability to prevent color clumping in cosmetics ensures a smooth and pleasant application.

On the other hand, the adhesives and lubricants segment is expected to maintain a steady revenue CAGR. Hydrogenated Polyisobutylene (PIB) is used as a starting material in Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives (PSAs), offering benefits such as stability to oxidation, tackiness, flexibility, and weak cohesive strength. These properties make it a preferred choice for many adhesive formulations.

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Way

North America emerged as the leader in the global Hydrogenated Polyisobutylene (PIB) market in 2022, primarily due to the rapid growth of the retail sector in the U.S. and Canada. This growth has led to an increased demand for cosmetic formulations that emphasize sustainable quality. The launch of new cosmetic products by major companies further boosts the demand for cost-effective ingredients like hydrogenated polyisobutylene.

In Europe, the market is expected to experience rapid revenue growth as hydrogenated polyisobutene is extensively used in the research and development of cosmetic formulations.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Scope of Research