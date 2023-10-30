Baltimore Ravens, Verizon Renew Partnership To Enhance Fan Experience At M&T Bank Stadium And Beyond

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and the Baltimore Ravens have renewed their partnership, which will continue a mutual commitment to boosting connectivity and enhancing the fan experience at M&T Bank Stadium and beyond. Additionally, as the“Official 5G Network of the Baltimore Ravens,” Verizon will join the Ravens to help fans score big at a Nov. 3 Ravens Purple Friday event in Frederick, Md.



Encouraged to wear purple, fans attending the Nov. 3 event at Verizon's Frederick store (1003 W. Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21702) can celebrate the Ravens with appearances by special guests, and also earn a $50 discount when they add a new line of service or Verizon Home Internet. (Note: This offer is only available to customers at the Frederick, Md., Verizon company store from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3.) Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe, the Marching Ravens, and Ravens Cheerleaders are scheduled to be on-site between 12:30 and 1 p.m. to build excitement and deliver rewards during the Purple Friday celebration.

“We're thrilled to renew our partnership with Verizon and jointly enhance an already exceptional fan experience at and around M&T Bank Stadium,” Ravens senior vice president & chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz stated.“Connectivity – in both a human and technological sense – is what we strive to deliver, and this partnership offers exactly that. It's an added bonus when Ravens fans can be celebrated and rewarded for their passion, too.”

“Our continued partnership with the Baltimore Ravens is a win for everyone on and off the field,” said Chris Flood, Atlantic North Market President for Verizon.“Together, we look forward to taking the gameday experience to new heights and delivering the best in connectivity and fan engagement. The future is bright, and we're excited to be on this journey with the Ravens as they continue to shine, on and off the field.”

Because Baltimore fans need to stay connected before, during and after the game, Verizon has boosted 5G Ultra Wideband coverage at macro sites around M&T Bank Stadium – perfect for customers who love to share highlights from tailgating, the stands and everywhere in between. This is on top of Verizon's recent access to network spectrum that will further turbo-charge Baltimore 5G . In addition, Verizon has deployed a Managed Private Wireless Solution at M&T Bank Stadium and across each of the other 29 U.S. NFL stadiums .

Ravens fans also can hear messages from Augmented Reality versions of their favorite players on the Baltimore Ravens' official mobile app via the“Ravens in Reality” AR program, for which Verizon is a presenting sponsor. In addition, fans who explore“Ravens in Reality” can scan images and/or logos to reveal a surprise experience.

Fans don't need to wait until Purple Friday to get plum deals from verizon . Verizon customers can get up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 15 Pro Max with any iPhone trade-in on Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan, under select terms and conditions ; customize valuable entertainment add-ons through myPlan ; and optimize their savings by bundling Verizon Mobile and Fios Home Internet plans .

