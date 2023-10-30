Smart Catchtm Program Joins Where Food Comes From, Expanding Its Commitment To Sustainability

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (Nasdaq: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced it has acquired ownership of the Smart CatchTM program, which is dedicated to promoting the sustainability of seafood on restaurant menus.



Postelsia, the seafood division of WFCF, has guided the program and offered chefs valuable insights for enhancing sustainability on their menus since 2016, when Smart Catch became one of the James Beard Foundation's Impact Programs. This transition to WFCF marks a significant milestone in the program's evolution, geared towards reinforcing transparency and sustainability in seafood supply chains.

John Saunders, CEO of WFCF, said, "The integration of Smart Catch into our organization aligns seamlessly with our mission of providing greater clarity on the origin of food and supporting those that champion responsibility and authenticity within the food industry. We are committed to carrying the Smart Catch legacy forward and making a significant impact on seafood supply chains around the world."

Smart Catch will continue to champion the cause of sustainable blue foods but will do so with a fresh perspective and a brand that mirrors its new home. The relaunched program offers a step forward in the journey to create a more accessible, responsible, and eco-conscious culinary landscape.

The program is broadening its scope to include all members of the supply chain while maintaining the values and principles that Smart Catch has been known for since its inception. While still focusing on its core work with chefs and restaurants, Smart Catch seeks to create an ecosystem to support sustainable seafood by including restaurant chains, food service institutions, retailers, seafood distributors and suppliers as well as incorporating Postelsia's continued work with producers. The program will remain steadfast in its commitment to assist chefs and restaurants in making responsible menu choices, while aligning with the evolving needs and expectations of both the seafood industry and consumers.

"The transfer of the Smart Catch program to Where Food Comes From marks an exciting milestone in our journey. We're proud to see Smart Catch continue to flourish under the stewardship of an organization committed to sustainable food sourcing. It reinforces our mission of advocating for a high food standard and facilitating the accessibility of responsible seafood choices for chefs and diners alike,” said Dr. Anne E. McBride, VP of Programs at the James Beard Foundation. Anne will continue to advise the program on the Advisory Committee and the James Beard Foundation will continue to support the program through the organization's communications channels and collaborative events.

"Our team is enthusiastic about this new chapter for Smart Catch, especially in how it offers a unique opportunity to link chefs to place-based seafood sustainability initiatives. We are dedicated to expanding the program's reach and continuing to promote the highest standards of sustainability in the seafood sector," added Laura Peet, Director of Operations and Co-Founder of Postelsia, the seafood division of WFCF that manages Smart Catch.

ABOUT WHERE FOOD COMES FROM, INC.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America's trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company estimates that it supports more than 17,500 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, WFCF Organic, and Postelsia divisions, Where Food Comes From services verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights.

