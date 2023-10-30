Ohio Can Order Official State Lottery Draw Games And Scratch Tickets On Lotto

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto , the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets, today announced the expansion of its services into Ohio. Players must be 18 or older and physically located within the borders of the state.



With a mission to revolutionize the lottery and provide digital access to official lottery games, the platform provides players with a secure, convenient, and seamless online experience, all while bringing incremental customers and funding to state-sponsored initiatives.

Following Lotto's recent milestone of achieving over one million customers (currently 1.4 million) and the first-to-market digital scratch ticket offering, the expansion into Ohio is a continued testament to the platform's exponential growth. Expanding the pipeline with Ohio offers Lotto a great opportunity to reach the sixth largest lottery in the country. Since 1974, the lottery has transferred more than $31 billion to help fund education in Ohio, and Lotto is thrilled to now contribute to this incredible cause.

Lotto would like to congratulate The Ohio Lottery on their recent announcement of a record fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 which included $4.5 billion in sales and $1.5 billion returned to the Lottery Profits Education Fund, which is the Ohio lotteries initiative for a wide spectrum of educational program assistance throughout the state.

“We are thrilled to have Ohio as our seventh state and a key milestone in our rapid growth strategy” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto Inc.“We welcome Buckeyes to order their lottery tickets via our safe, secure, and convenient platform, and we are excited to continue bringing the thrill of playing the lottery online to new audiences."

Lotto is now available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, & Texas with plans to expand to additional states in the near future. Ohio customers on Lotto can order state lottery tickets for popular, draw jackpot games, including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Ohio Pick 3, and Lucky for Life, as well as official state scratch ticket offerings on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

To celebrate the launch, Lotto invites customers to visit the team in person at the Ohio retail location, Players Cafe, located in the heart of Columbus at 17 W 5th Ave., Columbus, OH 43201.

For more information on Lotto visit .

ABOUT LOTTO INC.

Headquartered in New Jersey, Lotto Inc. is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets. Offering a secure, convenient and contactless way to take part in the lottery, the platform enables customers to order on any device, with no app download or deposit required. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in U.S. state lotteries, Lotto helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health, and other important services. Lotto is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio & Texas with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

