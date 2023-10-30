First Pacific Bancorp Reports Results For Third Quarter 2023

Highlights:



Total assets ended Q3 2023 at $422 million , an increase of $6 million from the prior quarter, up $55 million from $367 million at year end 2022, and up $93 million from September of 2022.

Total deposits ended the third quarter at $332 million, increasing $13 million from the prior quarter and $67 million since year end 2022.

Total loans ended the third quarter at $274 million, increasing $5 million from the prior quarter and $69 million since year end 2022.

Asset quality remains excellent, and we have experienced no significant changes in classified assets or non-performing assets.

The Bank ended the third quarter with a leverage capital ratio of 8.72% and total risk-based capital ratio was 12.02%, considered“well-capitalized” - the highest regulatory capital category.

As of September 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $25 million , including overnight funds invested.

Unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities in place at September 30, 2023, totaled over $140 million . Net interest margin was 3.30% in Q3, up from 3.23% in Q2 2023, but down from 3.36% in Q3 2022.

For the third quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company realized a pre-tax pre-provision profit of $228 thousand, compared to a pre-tax pre-provision profit of $166 thousand in Q2 2023. Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $52 thousand. Quarterly net interest income increased by $186 thousand compared to Q2 2023 as growth and increasing yield on assets more than offset increasing funding costs in a competitive marketplace.

The provision for credit losses of $191 thousand in Q3 2023, and $804 thousand for the nine months ending September 30, 2023, relates entirely to growth in the loan portfolio and is in addition to $236 thousand added at the beginning of the year from implementing new accounting pronouncements for allowances for credit losses. Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets and the allowance for credit losses is 1.09% of total loans.

“First Pacific Bank continues to report solid financial results through a dynamic market environment. Our capital, liquidity, and financial position remain strong, and we are pleased with the additional support demonstrated by the private placement of common shares at $8.25 per share, which has grown to a cumulative total of $3.75 million through September 30, 2023,” said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“Our relationship-focused business model continues to serve us well. We have been successful in growing our client base by pursuing underserved industries, emphasizing our commitment to service, access to decision-makers, and competitive rates, including our high Earnings Credit Rate on our Commercial Analyzed Checking account, which we believe is the strongest in the region,” commented Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer.“As we look ahead, we remain well-positioned to drive responsible growth and deliver long-term value to all of our stakeholders,” Rogge concluded.

During the third quarter, the Bank realized significant operational efficiencies and made meaningful progress towards accomplishing our goal of streamlining processes designed to further enhance the client experience. Additionally, the Company implemented the previously announced name change from Friendly Hills Bancorp to First Pacific Bancorp and simultaneously changed the ticker symbol of the common shares quoted on OTC Markets Pink to FPBC.

First Pacific Bank, formerly known as Friendly Hills Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTC Pink: FPBC), and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. With a history that spans 17 years, the Bank offers a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire.

