The 6Th WLA Forum Will Embark On New Journey In Shanghai

The 6th World Laureates Forum, one of the world's largest science and technology forums, will kick off at the Permanent Site of the WLA Forum in Shanghai from November 6-8, officially announced at the press conference on October 30 today. The Award Ceremony of the 2023 WLA Prize will be held on November 6 at the opening ceremony of the 6th WLA Forum.

This gathering will bring together laureates from 25 countries and regions, including esteemed recipients of the Nobel Prize, the Turing Award, the Wolf Prize, and many other prestigious scientific accolades. In addition to the laureates, the Forum will welcome academicians, senior scientists, young scientists, science-minded students, and professionals across the globe. With an impressive attendance of over 300 experts and scholars, the Forum solidifies its standing as one of the world's highest-profile global scientific conferences.

Under the annual theme "Science Leads Transformation," the 6th WLA Forum introduces several notable enhancements to its dynamic program – a new chairmanship to the WLA featured forums, such as the WLA Life Science Forum, WLA Intelligent Science Forum, WLA Zero Carbon Forum, WLA Young Scientists Forum, etc. These forums are designed to foster insightful conversations among scientists of different research fields and backgrounds, and facilitate the development of strategies for the shared future of mankind. Through the cultivation of open dialogues and the exchange of ideas, its primary objective is to promote international collaboration, thereby propelling advancements in scientific development.

Additionally, a new academic lecture series, the WLA Frontier Lectures, featuring approximately 60 scholarly presentations that showcase cutting-edge research progress will be launched at the 6th WLA Forum. The over 50 lectures aim to include all the disciplines, for instance, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Intelligent Science etc.

In addition to the flagship young scientists forums, the 6th WLA Forum introduced a new format for young scientists to communicate freely with other participants. The WLA Young Scientist HUB will be set up this year, serving as a bridge that links the scientists of different fields.

The attention-drawing flagship forum – WLA Mobius Forum will also be held this year on November 8, gathering about 60 elite scholars and experts. More outlooks and novel opinions about science education will be discussed and concluded with fertilizing inspirations.

The five laureates of the 2023 WLA Prize announced last month will attend the 6th WLA Forum in person. As the featured events of the WLA Forum, the 2023 WLA Prize Session Series will celebrate the 2023 WLA Prize laureates, peaking in the Award Ceremony on November 6, and continuing with the 2023 WLA Prize laureates lectures and roundtables.

Arkadi Nemirovski , John P. Hunter, Jr. Chair Professor at the H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology, Yurii Nesterov , Professor Emeritus and Senior Scientific Researcher at the Center for Operations Research & Econometrics and Mathematical Engineering Department at the Université Catholique de Louvain, Daniela Rhodes , Emeritus Group leader at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, Karolin Luger , Professor and Jennie Smoly Caruthers Endowed Chair of Biochemistry at the University of Colorado Boulder, and Timothy J. Richmond , Professor of Crystallography of Biological Macromolecules (Emeritus) at ETH Zürich will address the events. They will accept their awards on the Award Ceremony and share insights about frontiers in their research fields in the 2023 WLA Prize laureates lectures and roundtables.

The 6th WLA Forum goes beyond the boundary of science communities and enrolls in many people with a passion for science, especially the college students and citizens in China. Some science popularization activities will be organized along with other featured activities to make the forum a diversified, fantastic and unforgettable science fair, expecting the general public to know more about science and inspiring young minds to make further scientific pursuits.

The 6th WLA Forum is hosted by World Laureates Association and Chinese Association of Science and Technology, co-hosted by Parkland Foundation.

The World Laureates Association (WLA) is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization. It is one of the world's highest-profile organizations of laureates with three missions: "promote basic science, advocate for international cooperation, and support the development of youth." Upholding the vision of "Science and Technology for the Common Destiny of Mankind," the WLA actively fosters close scientific collaboration and academic exchange among esteemed scientists and scholars around the globe.

The WLA Forum, initiated by the World Laureates Association (WLA) in 2018, is Asia's highest-profile global conference in science that attracts the greatest number of prize winners in the world. Over the years, the WLA Forum serves as a valuable platform for profound discussions that transcend national borders, fields, disciplines, and generations.

