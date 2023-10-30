Fat Replacer Market Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 8.68% To Reach US$4.1385 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The fat replacer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.68%, reaching US$4.1385 billion in 2028 from US$2.3115 billion in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the fat replacer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.68% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$4.1385 billion by 2028.The prime factors propelling the fat replacer market growth are increasing demand for low-calorie and low-fat food products, rising health consciousness among consumers, growing awareness of the benefits of fat replacers, and expanding applications of fat replacers in various food and beverage products.A fat replacer is a substance that is used to replace fat in food products. Fat replacers are typically made from carbohydrates, proteins, or fats, and they are often used to reduce the calorie and fat content of food products without sacrificing taste or texture. The market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for low-calorie and low-fat food products, rising health consciousness among consumers, and growing awareness of the benefits of fat replacers.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in March 2023, Cargill and CUBIQ FOODS, a food-tech startup, partnered to develop and commercialize CUBIQ's innovative plant-based fat technologies. This partnership will give Cargill access to CUBIQ's technologies, which can help food manufacturers produce healthier and more sustainable plant-based alternative foods than traditional products made with animal fats or tropical oils.Access sample report or view details:Based on the source the global fat replacer market is divided into plant and animal.The plant-based fat replacer market is expected to grow at a faster rate than the animal-based fat replacer market in the coming years. Consumers are increasingly demanding plant-based foods due to concerns about their health, the environment, and animal welfare. Fat replacers are an important ingredient in many plant-based foods, and the growing demand for plant-based foods is driving demand for plant-based fat replacers.Based on type the global fat replacer market is divided into carbohydrate, protein, lipid, and others. The carbohydrate-based segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment. This is due to the wide availability of carbohydrate-based fat replacers, such as starches, gums, and fibers, and their ability to mimic the texture and mouthfeel of fat in food products.Based on form the global fat replacer market is divided into liquid and powder. The powder form of fat replacers is expected to have higher growth than the liquid form in the coming years. Powder-form fat replacers can be used in a wider range of food and beverage applications than liquid-form fat replacers. For example, powdered-form fat replacers can be used in baked goods, confectionery, dairy products, and processed foods . Liquid-form fat replacers, on the other hand, are typically used in beverages and salad dressings.Based on application the global fat replacer market is divided into processed meat, bakery and confectionary, beverage, and convenience food. The convenience food segment is expected to have the highest growth rate in the global fat replacer market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for convenience food products, such as ready-to-eat meals and snacks, from consumers who are leading busy lifestyles. Fat replacers are used in convenience food products to reduce their calorie and fat content without sacrificing taste or texture.Based on Geography, North America is expected to capture a significant share of the global fat replacer market. Consumers in North America are becoming more aware of the health benefits of fat replacers, such as reducing calories and fat, improving the texture of food products, and extending the shelf life of food products. Consumers in North America are increasingly demanding low-calorie and low-fat food products, as they are becoming more health conscious. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the fat replacer market, that have been covered are Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Grain Processing Corporation, Tate & Lyle PLC, Corbion NV.The market analytics report segments the fat replacer market using the following criteria:.BY SOURCEoPlantoAnimal.BY TYPEoCarbohydrateoProteinoLipidoOthers.BY FORMoLiquidoPowder.BY APPLICATIONoProcessed MeatoBakery and ConfectioneryoBeverageoConvenience Food.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Cargill Inc..Archer Daniels Midland Company.CP Kelco U.S., Inc..Grain Processing Corporation.Tate & Lyle PLC.Corbion NV

