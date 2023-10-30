Vertical Farming Market Is Booming Worldwide With Plenty, Valoya, Osram

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vertical Farming

The Global Vertical Farming Market Size is estimated to register 23.5% growth over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

- harry

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Vertical Farming Market latest research report added by USD Analytics. The Vertical Farming Market Study has been segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report is a great blend of qualitative and quantitative market data that was gathered and evaluated mostly through primary data and secondary sources. This also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the marketplace in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the major key players covered Illumitex Inc (United States), Signify (Netherlands), Freight Farms (United States), AeroFarms (United States), Sky Greens (Singapore), Spread (Japan), Plenty (United States), American Hydroponics (United States), Valoya (Finland), Osram (Germany), Everlight Electronics (Taiwan), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), Agrilution GmbH

Get Free Sample Pages PDF👉

Definition:

Vertical agriculture involves stacking farms vertically. This has enabled small land to be utilized for more production. It is a nontraditional method of crop cultivation that enables easy harvesting, a negligible effect of climate, high yield, minimal pesticides usage, less area requirement, and less water consumption. For instance, one hectare of vertical farming is equivalent to nine hectares of traditional outdoor farming and saves nearly 200 tons of water every day significant factors impacting the vertical farming market growth include rise in popularity of organic food, optimum use of vertical space and balanced energy utilization, ease of crop monitoring and harvesting, and decrease in arable land. However, high initial investments and involvement of nascent technology hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, growing urban population and surge in adoption of technology driven agriculture are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the vertical farming market players.

The Global Vertical Farming Market Size is estimated to register 23.5% growth over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Stay informed about the latest Vertical Farming market trends to maintain a competitive edge by sizing up open business opportunities in Vertical Farming Market segments and emerging territories.

The Vertical Farming Market research compliments and examines the disrupting forces and their role, and structure in a competitive environment for financial institutions and the markets. Vertical Farming transformation in consumers' engagement with financial services is mirrored from the supply side. To provide further guidance on how these trends are factored into the market trajectory; the Vertical Farming scope provides market size & and estimates.

Product Types: Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics

Regional Breakdown Covers Market Size by Following Country in Global Outlook:

. North America Country (United States, Canada)

. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of South America)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Others)

. Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, Rest of Europe)

. Rest of World [United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia (KSA), South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Others]

Ask for Discounts or Current Offers👉

The study objectives of this report are:

-To analyze the global Vertical Farming Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, current size, share investments, and key players.

-To present the Vertical Farming Market development in the United States, Europe, South East Asia, and China.

-To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plans and strategies.

-To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, end-users, and key regions.

Furthermore, the years considered in the Vertical Farming Market study are as follows:

Historical year - 2018-2022

Base year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2023 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE Analysis:

A five-force study is performed in order to better comprehend the dynamics of the market. This analysis focuses on the bargaining power of suppliers, the bargaining power of consumers, the threat of new competitors Threats of substitution, and competition.

. Political (Trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political equilibrium)

. Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, the price of raw materials, and exchange rates all play a role)

. Social (Changes in attitudes, family demography, educational attainment, cultural trends, and way of life)

. Technological (Automation, research, and development, as well as modifications to digital or mobile technologies)

. Legal (Laws governing employment, consumer protection, health and safety, and international as well as trade limitations)

. Environmental (Environmental factors, recycling methods, carbon footprint, trash management, and sustainability)

Buy Now Latest Version of Report 👉

Thanks for reading this article; With the aid of reliable sources, all of the conclusions, information, and data included in the study have been verified and confirmed. You can also get individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Ambarish Ram CH

USD Analytics

+1 213-510-3499

