COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

College H.U.N.K.S franchisee Robb Wetta

Colorado High School Football Coach to Lead East Central Colorado HUNKS

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving ®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, welcomes new ownership to the East Central Colorado location.Located at 4725 Town Center Drive, Suite C, Colorado Springs, CO 80916, the East Central Colorado College HUNKS provides donation pickups, general labor assistance, and the company's signature fast, friendly junk removal and moving services for area residents and businesses. College HUNKS is frequently awarded a top franchise to own and is one of the only brands to make the Inc. 5000 list ten years in a row."I chose business ownership because of the leadership role that comes with it. I enjoy being part of an organization and helping to create a team atmosphere with everyone involved striving for the same goals,” said Robb Wetta, Franchise Owner of the East Central Colorado College HUNKS.“The College HUNKS Purpose is to 'MOVE THE WORLD' and it's what I'm looking to get from owning this business.”Franchise owner Robb Wetta will lead the East Central Colorado College HUNKS team in serving Colorado Springs, Monument, Larkspur, Woodland Park, Divide, Fountain, Pueblo West, and its neighboring areas.“The more I researched and learned about the College HUNKS Franchise, I realized it was a great fit. Everything College HUNKS represents from their culture, purpose, mission, and vision is exactly the type of company that encourages growth.”"We are delighted to welcome Robb Wetta to our team and to have his leadership and support in growing our brand in East Central Colorado. He inspires creativity and will reinforce our core values and purpose to propel the team toward success," said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "Thanks to our franchise partners, we can bring our quality brand to more communities and support individuals and businesses with their moving and hauling needs."College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company dedicated to being a part of the community. College HUNKS recently celebrated donating 4 million meals to U.S. Hunger by donating two meals for every moving or junk-hauling job completed. The East Central Colorado HUNKS looks forward to establishing partnerships with different charities, offering jobs to local youth, and donating time and services to suppor their community.For more information about the East Central Colorado HUNKS, visit or call 719.313.9293.About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and MovingCollege HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.For more information, visit .

Brianne Barbakoff

Ink Link Marketing

